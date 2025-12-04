A 34-year-old California man will spend at least the next three decades behind bars after he stabbed his stepmother to death and severely injured his father.

Justin Tray Buchanan was sentenced on Tuesday to between 30 years and life in prison for the death of Kelly Jean Buchanan and the attempted murder of his father, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office. The suspect also attacked a neighbor who tried to intervene. He pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and assault in October.

The incident occurred on July 16, 2023, at a home in Shandon, a small town about 90 miles northwest of Bakersfield. The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that there was an argument between the suspect and the victims at the home. Security video showed Justin Buchanan chasing his stepmother around the house. When he caught up to her, he tackled her and stabbed her at least seven times as she screamed for help.

A neighbor saw what was happening and tried to intervene. The suspect attacked the neighbor, who was able to fight him off using various weapons. Justin Buchanan also stabbed his father, who survived.

The father testified at a preliminary hearing about a year after the incident. He said it appeared his son was possessed.

"His eyes went completely black, no whites in his eyes," he said, per the Tribune. "I'd never seen him like that before."

Justin Buchanan reportedly had mental health issues and had previously been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Nancy Duckworth, Kelly Buchanan's mother, made an emotional victim impact statement, saying no life sentence can erase the pain of losing her daughter.

"Nothing will ever be good or fine again," she reportedly said.

Judge Jesse Marino told the defendant that he can spend his time in prison working on his mental health issues.

"You said you turned into a monster, and I can't say I disagree," Marino reportedly said.

The defendant apologized for his actions and asked his family for forgiveness.

District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement after the sentencing: "The tragedy of family violence leaves a lasting effect on the entire family and our community. While this sentence will not bring Mrs. Buchanan back, it serves to punish the killer and to send a strong message to others that we will always hold offenders accountable to the maximum extent we can under California law."