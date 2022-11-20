David Arthur Riden, a former assistant football coach at a high school, was sentenced on Friday to nine years and four months in prison for hiding a camera in the girls’ locker room, according to KTTV.

“After search warrants were executed, it was determined that Riden had a substantial amount of child sexual assault material in his possession,” said the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office. “In total, twenty-one juvenile victims were identified.”

The device was found at Los Osos High School in August 2021. Riden pleaded guilty on Oct. 4 to possessing more than “600 images of child sexual assault material and using a minor to produce child sexual assault material.”

As part of his plea agreement, he must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“Our Office is satisfied with the outcome of this plea, particularly on the felony charges,” prosecutors said. “It ensures Riden is held accountable for his crimes and the victims will not have to endure a potentially lengthy trial and any further emotional trauma.”

Jordyn Stott, now 18 and represented by attorney Gloria Allred, is among 48 plaintiffs suing the high school and Chaffey Joint High School District.

“I and other victims were mocked by other students because the way that the school addressed the situation,” she said. “They didn’t do it in a manner where students could really grieve and understand what the victims really went through. Students were going around the halls staring at us, posting on social media.”

[Screenshot via KTTV]

