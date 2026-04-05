A domestic violence suspect fleeing cops in California slammed into a pregnant woman and her boyfriend just weeks before she was set to give birth to their baby boy, authorities say.

Marshall Judson, 31, faces three counts of murder in the deaths of 25-year-old Jennifer Loera-Zarco, 26-year-old Marc Anthony Trejo Saldivar and their unborn child. According to the Pomona Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence call with Judson identified as the suspect in the 400 block of East 10th Street. While cops were speaking to the victim, Judson returned to the scene in his truck.

Judson was driving recklessly and "intentionally struck" a patrol car before fleeing the scene, cops said. Police began chasing Judson southbound on Garey Avenue where he crashed into a Ford Fusion with Loera-Zarco and Trejo Saldivar inside. Cops pronounced both victims dead at the scene. The baby also did not survive.

Officers placed Judson under arrest. They found a gun and "miscellaneous firearm components," cops wrote. Judson does not have a valid driver's license.

"This unimaginable loss has left our family heartbroken," wrote Trejo Saldivar's cousin in a GoFundMe account description that had raised some $45,000 as of Sunday afternoon. "Marc Anthony was a kind, loving and genuine person who meant so much to everyone who knew him. Jennifer was just as special, full of love, warmth, and kindness. Together, they were building a future and excited to welcome their baby boy into this world."

The families of the victims held a vigil on Friday night. Loera-Zarco's sister wanted to make sure no one forgets the unborn child. Family said Loera-Zarco was eight and a half months pregnant.

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"I just want people to know that — they keep saying that it was two lives lost, but it was three," a tearful Amber Torres told local ABC affiliate KABC. "The baby was his own person. He was almost here."

Judson remains at the Los Angeles County Jail without bond. He is set to appear in court on Monday.