A 52-year-old North Carolina woman allegedly failed to treat her 12-year-old son's diabetes, which led to his death more than a year ago.

Holly Wren, of Fuquay-Varina, which is about 15 miles southwest of Raleigh, stands accused of second-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in the death of Jacob Wren.

Jacob died on March 24, 2025, in Wake County, an indictment said. Authorities allege Wren "willfully" did not seek medical attention for her son's "untreated" diabetes.

Her "grossly negligent omissions" in his care showed a "reckless disregard" for her son's life, the indictment said. No other details, including why Wren would allegedly allow her child to wither and die, were released.

A Wake County grand jury indicted Wren on the charges on Tuesday. She was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Wake County Jail, where she's being held without bond. Her next court date was not immediately listed. If convicted, Wren faces up to life in prison.

Jacob's obituary described him as a "bright young soul with a beautiful sense of humor and a deep love for life."

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"Jacob enjoyed games, hikes, visits to the beach, exploring aquariums, and learning about space. He cherished time spent with his big brother, Tyler. His heart was full of kindness, and his curiosity about the universe extended to the moon and beyond," the obituary said. "Shy, loving, and happy, Jacob loved to tease and play jokes on his family. He had a special bond with his two dogs and his cat, whom he adored."

"Though Jacob's time with us was far too short, his memory will forever be cherished in our hearts," the tribute added.