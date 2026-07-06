A 37-year-old woman in Kentucky is accused of leaving a 91-year-old man stranded inside his disabled vehicle in 101-degree heat after allegedly pulling the keys from the ignition because he refused to buy her cigarettes.

Nikki Reed Hoskins was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree assault on a police officer, and menacing, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that an elderly man had been left stranded in his vehicle on the roadway. When they arrived, deputies found the 91-year-old victim still inside the disabled vehicle and learned that Hoskins had allegedly removed the keys, leaving the man unable to drive away.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim told deputies Hoskins walked away in the direction of her nearby home after the two argued over whether the victim would buy her cigarettes on the exceedingly hot day.

"Deputies noted that the heat index was 101 degrees and that a passerby had to make the call to 911," the sheriff's office said in the release. "The victim stated that Nikki Reed Hoskins had left him and the vehicle in the roadway walking back toward her residence because he wouldn't buy her cigarettes."

Investigators went to Hoskins' residence on Littontown Road, where they determined she was inside. However, authorities said she refused repeated commands to come outside.

After confirming the home belonged to her and learning she had outstanding warrants, authorities made multiple unsuccessful attempts to persuade her to surrender. Deputies eventually entered the residence and found Hoskins "hiding in the bedroom," according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities allege Hoskins struck Deputy Cyruss McVey while officers were attempting to take her into custody. Deputies also observed that she was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes, and appeared to be under the influence, the sheriff's office said.

Hoskins also was served with two outstanding Laurel District Court bench warrants for allegedly failing to appear in court on separate cases involving child support and charges of public intoxication and contempt of court.

Hoskins was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center, where she was being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond in connection with the new charges, records show. She was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 6.