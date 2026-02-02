A group of "scammers" was caught in California holding up pictures of a child on the side of the road while telling motorists the youngster had passed away and they needed money for funeral costs when, in reality, the youth was "very much alive," cops say.

Photos shared by the Palm Springs Police Department show at least three individuals standing at the intersection of Ramon Road and San Luis Rey Drive in the Riverside County city while holding up pictures and signs. They can be seen approaching cars and speaking with motorists, according to cops. Two of them were later arrested.

"Scammers continue to use emotionally charged stories to take advantage of good-hearted people," the department said in a statement. "One of the most common tactics involves holding signs with photos of children and claiming they need help with funeral or medical expenses."

Police say operations such as these are often organized and the images the scammers use are frequently stolen from real charities or pulled straight from the internet. In this case, the individuals were allegedly walking into the intersection with photos of a child that they claimed died when investigators confirmed the child was alive.

"Officers looked into their story and confirmed the child they claimed was deceased is very much alive," Palm Springs PD said. "We know many in our community have encountered similar situations."

Police urged local residents not to give money to people "stepping into the roadway or standing on medians to solicit cash," especially while using emotional stories or photos.

"This behavior is unsafe, and many of these operations are fraudulent," the department said. "If you come across this type of activity in Palm Springs, call our non-emergency line."

The individuals who were arrested are both from Redlands and they face charges of obtaining money by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit a crime.