A New York woman who was last seen alive during a night out was found dead the next morning.

Friends and family of 39-year-old Michelle Montgomery are trying to find answers after the mother of four children was found dismembered and stuffed into garbage bags in the trash compactor room of a public housing building in Brooklyn. The New York Police Department identified Montgomery as the body found on Sunday morning by a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) employee.

WPIX, a local CW affiliate, spoke to Montgomery's close friends, who told the station that they did not recognize the people seen in the last Facebook video Montgomery posted.

Montgomery, who lived in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood with her husband and children, posted a video of herself dancing at the Mama Taco restaurant in Williamsburg at 11:19 p.m. on Saturday. Less than 12 hours later, a NYCHA employee taking out the garbage at the Borinquen Houses in Williamsburg found a bag that was too heavy to lift. The employee opened up the bag and found what would later be identified as Montgomery's dismembered body.

NYPD officers responded to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. In a brief statement obtained by Law&Crime, the NYPD said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

More from Law&Crime: 'Dismembered beyond recognition': Man who killed 77-year-old woman was busted by cops before he could 'fully dispose' of her remains

WPIX spoke to a close friend of Montgomery who viewed her final Facebook video. She told WPIX that she did not recognize the two people she saw in the video, saying, "We have no idea who that is," and adding, "Usually when she goes out, she tags who she's with."

Montgomery's husband, Anthony Echevarria, spoke to local news outlets in a desperate attempt to get more information and to get someone to come forward. He told News 12 Brooklyn that while he did not know exactly who Montgomery had gone out with on Saturday, he "trust[ed] her judgment. I trust how she moves." But as far as how she came to be found in another neighborhood, he said, "I can't understand why she was there."

Echevarria told WPIX, "Find out what really happened. That could be the biggest help to bring the dude that chopped up my wife to justice."

News 12 Brooklyn said the medical examiner performed an exam on Monday but did not release an official cause of death for Montgomery.