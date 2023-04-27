Former ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera turns himself in on charges he attacked his brother and threatened family: Police

Former “Jackass” star Brandon “Bam” Margera turned himself in on Thursday for lashing out at his family, including physically attacking his brother and threatening other family members, according to Pennsylvania troopers.

“Bam” Margera turned himself in this morning at PSP Avondale. He was fingerprinted and photographed before being arraigned at District Court 15-3-04, where his bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. The preliminary hearing is set for May 25 at the Chester County Court of Common Pleas — Trooper Grothey (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 27, 2023

Officers previously said that they were looking for Margera for violently lashing out Sunday at a home in Pocopson Township. The defendant’s brother, Jesse Margera, claimed to wake up at 8 a.m. to Margera banging and kicking his locked bedroom door. The brother found a handwritten note outside. It allegedly stated, “If you even f—ing think of calling the police on me I will officially f— you up.”

It was signed “Bam,” officers said.

Jesse Margera said he discovered Margera peeing in a kitchen sink. The defendant allegedly screamed at his brother and became aggressive, punching him. Officers noted injuries to the area of Jesse Margera’s nose and left ear. There was also an abrasion to his right bicep from when Margera allegedly grabbed his right arm.

“I’ll kill you,” the defendant allegedly said. “I’ll put a bullet in your head.”

He threatened to kill everyone in the home, which included two women and the men’s father, Phil Margera. Bam Margera made his name by bullying his dad in rough prank videos.

He allegedly fled into nearby woods after the Sunday incident and before law enforcement arrived.

Charges include simple assault. His bond on Thursday was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.

Defendant Margera has had well-publicized tribulations with substance abuse and criminal allegations. He also claimed he was shut out of the most recent “Jackass” movie.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]