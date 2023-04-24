Brandon “Bam” Margera, the former “Jackass” star best known for executing some rough pranks on his father, is wanted in Pennsylvania for allegedly attacking his brother.

Troopers said they responded to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township regarding a reported disturbance. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to Margera’s brother, musician Jesse Margera, who said that he woke up at 8 a.m. on Sunday to the defendant banging and kicking his locked bedroom door, according to documents. Stepping outside, the brother found a handwritten note that stated, “If you even f—ing think of calling the police on me I will officially f— you up.” It was allegedly signed “Bam.”

He then discovered defendant Margera peeing in a kitchen sink before he allegedly began screaming at his brother and became aggressive. The brother claimed the defendant punched him, striking him in the “right eye/nose and left ear.”

Police noted what they described as a “red abrasion/laceration on the right side” of the man’s nose. There was also a “red abrasion/laceration” to his left ear and an abrasion to his right bicep from when Margera allegedly grabbed his right arm.

According to cops, Jesse Margera said that after the assault, his brother said, “I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head.” Defendant Margera allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the home. Officers named the father and two women as occupants in the residence.

The brother and their father said that Margera fled to the rear of the property through a densely wooded area, according to cops.

State police said they have yet to find him. Margera, a 43-year-old resident of the community of Thornton, now faces a count each of simple assault and harassment.

Officers ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call PSP Avondale at the non-emergency number of 610-268-2022.

Defendant Margera has had well-publicized tribulations with substance abuse and criminal allegations. He also claimed he was shut out of the most recent Jackass movie.

