Foot-licking molester approached another boy about feet while out on bond: Deputies

A Georgia man, already charged with licking a boy’s feet at a trampoline park and abusing four girls as a school paraprofessional, was arrested again for trying to see another boy’s feet, according to authorities in an Augusta Press report.

Caurey Verlon Rollins, 26, faces a new criminal case, this time for attempted child molestation. Authorities claim he drove up to a 12-year-old boy who was playing basketball in a driveway on Wednesday.

Rollins got the boy’s attention from the vehicle. Displaying his cellphone, he showed the boy pictures of feet, deputies. He allegedly asked the boy if the child’s own feet resembles the ones in the photo, but the boy said no. Rollins allegedly asked to see the boy’s feet, but the 12-year-old rejected him and ran inside home.

The child’s mother, who recently heard about a similar case, looked it up on the news, and her son identified Rollins as the suspect, authorities said.

Rollins had reportedly been released from jail on May 8 for unrelated but similar charges on a $38,700 bond and without an ankle monitor.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office previously said he licked the toes and feet of a 7-year-old boy while at Urban Air Adventure Park. The establishment owner told deputies about Rollins being alone in a fenced-in area designed for children to play. Rollins allegedly approached the victim and “tickled his feet, asked him to remove his socks and eventually licked both of the victim’s feet,” deputies wrote, according to The Augusta Press. During the alleged licking incident, Rollins was reportedly “displaying his phone” and the device’s flashlight was turned on.

Rollins, then a physical education paraprofessional at the Glenn Hills Elementary school in Richmond County, was put on unpaid leave on Jan. 17 because of the Urban Air allegations. He resigned on Feb. 11 — 10 days after Richmond County schools learned of an allegation of him inappropriately touching female students.

“I appreciate everything you have done for me so far, but it is in my best interest to step down from the Board of Education and seek other employment,” Rollins reportedly wrote in a Feb. 11 email.

He was indicted in April for the Urban Air claim and for allegedly molesting four girls.

Jerry Lambe contributed to this report.

