Florida Teen Wearing ‘Glock’ Sweatshirt Accidentally Shot Woman ‘Twerking’ on Him at House Party: Police

An 18-year-old man in Florida was arrested this week for accidentally shooting an 18-year-old woman in the back while she was “twerking” on him at a house party last month, authorities say. Maurqice Rashon Thomas was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, improper use of a firearm, tampering with a misdemeanor proceeding, and culpable negligence inflicting harm, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the Cocoa Police Department at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 27 responded to a 911 call regarding shots being fired at a residence located in the 1000 block of Azalea Lane.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders located the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her back. She was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne for treatment. Multiple witnesses allegedly identified the shooter as Thomas.

According to eyewitness accounts, the victim had been making physical contact by “Twerking” on Thomas, dancing with her rear facing his front. During this contact, a handgun allegedly possessed by Thomas discharged, resulting in “one round entering the back of the victim and exiting through the front of her body.”

A juvenile female witness on the scene told officers that Thomas had been pointing a firearm in the victim’s direction when the weapon suddenly fired, indicating that she did not believe the shooting was intentional.

“She was twerking on [Thomas] and (the firearm) accidentally went off and she (victim) fell to the ground,” the witness allegedly wrote in a sworn statement, adding that the weapon in question was black.

A male juvenile also provided a sworn statement confirming the aforementioned details.

Investigators obtained cell phone footage from the party which allegedly showed adults and minors dancing inside the home and drinking alcohol. Prior to the shooting, a juvenile male can allegedly be seen “holding a firearm in a reckless manner” while in the presence of a 4-year-old child. The video also showed Thomas, who was wearing a black sweatshirt with a white “Glock” logo on the front.

Multiple juvenile witnesses allegedly told investigators that both adults and minors as young as 15 had been provided with alcohol during a house party where the shooting took place.

After undergoing multiple surgeries as a result of her injuries, the victim told police that just prior to the shooting, she noticed Thomas and another male “playing with a firearm in a reckless manner,” the affidavit states. She said she knew Thomas because she and him had “hung out” several times over the preceding two months.

“The victim stated that she had told the aforementioned individuals. including [Thomas], to stop playing around with the firearm,” the affidavit states. “Then moments later, according to the victim, she had been ‘twerking’ when she felt the firearm ‘rub against my butt.’ The victim stated that she then attempted to move away from [Thomas] when the firearm had discharged, striking her in the back.”

The victim also showed investigators an Instagram message allegedly sent by Thomas on Nov. 29 which read, “I am truly sorry!! That shit was never intended to happen especially to you if there’s any way I can get a second chance and talk to you on the phone can you please lmk and send your number.”

The victim then completed a sworn affidavit and confirmed that she wanted Thomas to be prosecuted, according to the affidavit.

Thomas is currently being held on $89,000 bond, jail records show.

[image via Brevard County Sheriff’s Office]

