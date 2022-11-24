Five with Links to Hells Angels Accused in Fatal Punching Death of Man at Chris Stapleton Concert: Police

A group of men connected to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club are implicated in fatally injuring a man at a summer concert because he touched the shoulder of one of the men’s girlfriend.

Juan Gonzalez, 41, died after being punched in the head during a Chris Stapleton concert in Mountain View, California in June. Logan Winterton, 37, of San Francisco, is charged with murder, although he is not specifically named as having delivered the fatal blow to the head, according to documents obtained by local news station KRON.

Winterton also faces a count of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

As a group, Winterton and his four co-defendants were linked to other crimes that night, including separately beating up an off-duty police officer and threatening witnesses to stay quiet.

Officers have identified the other men and their alleged crimes:

San Francisco man Dominic Guardado , 33: dissuading a witness to a crime.

, 33: dissuading a witness to a crime. San Mateo man Julio Mora n , 43: assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

, 43: assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury San Francisco man David Wiesenhaven , 38: assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury

, 38: assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury Pleasant Hill man Raymond Cunanan, 42: dissuading a witness to a crime, and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

The chaos allegedly erupted amid Stapleton’s a June 18 concert at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Mountain View, San Francisco, Pleasant Hills, and San Mateo are each near the San Francisco Bay. In other words, everyone but Gonzalez was a local.

Going in chronological order, police said the the victim spoke to Cunanan near the portable restrooms right before 9:50 p.m., according to KRON. Cunanan allegedly put his drink down on a hand-washing station, put his hands on the man’s neck, and pushed him out of view of the surveillance camera. Four of the defendants punched and kicked the victim while he was on the ground, officers said. Wiesenhaven allegedly stomped on Gonzalez’s face.

Later, at about 10:40 p.m., Gonzalez walked through a group of Hells Angels near the Stage Right Café, officers said. The man returned, “walked directly towards” Guardado’s girlfriend and touched her shoulder in front of several Hells Angels members. The man walked away. Winterton allegedly paced back and forth, waiving his hands from side to side. He talked to Guardado, then he rolled up his sleeves and walked to where the victim was, officers said. Winterton rubbed his fist against his palm, with Guardado, Wiesenhaven, and Cunanan following him.

According to cops, a witness said that the victim was punched in the back of the head and fell face-first on the concerete. A man allegedly poured beer on the victim’s head.

“This is what you get m**********r, for talking s**t,” the suspect said, according to the KRON report.

Guardado allegedly lifted a witness by the collar.

“You didn’t see nothing,” he said the police account.

Cunanan allegedly threatened a person who called security by phone.

Local police said they found Gonzalez unresponsive. Though first responders provided aid, it was not enough: he succumbed to his injuries a week later.

“Officers immediately began investigating that night and over the course of the next several days, investigators learned that all suspect parties involved seemed to know one another and appeared to be associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club,” police said.

Guardado, Wiesenhaven, and Winterton are “Frisco’ chapter full patch members,” officers said. Moran was a “hang around,” meaning he was at the “lowest status toward full membership” with the group. It was unknown how Cunanan was affiliated, cops said.

[Mugshots via Mountain View Police Department]

