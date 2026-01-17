A Louisiana couple starved their 5-year-old son until he was just 19 pounds inside of a filthy home filled with trash, authorities say.

Marley Perilloux, 33, and Raynisa Young, 27, have been charged with negligent homicide, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of weapons, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced.

The agency added that more or upgraded charges are possible.

On New Year's Day at about 9 p.m., the two parents placed their son inside of a vehicle and called 911, according to Baton Rouge-based CBS affiliate WAFB. Deputies met the father and son at a gas station in Geismar, where they found young Marley Perilloux unresponsive.

"Deputies immediately began performing CPR while awaiting emergency services," the sheriff's office said, and the child was brought to a nearby hospital while authorities continued caring for him. However, the little boy was later pronounced dead.

The child had "apparent injuries" and detectives had "additional concerns of child neglect, including severe malnourishment," according to sheriff's deputies. The investigation led authorities to the family's home, where three other children of unidentified ages lived.

"Detectives reported the inside of the home was in poor condition and barely livable due to Perilloux and Young's negligence," the sheriff's office said. Trash was strewn throughout the home and dirty mattresses lay on the floor. "Detectives interviewed Perilloux and Young and learned that both parents had failed to ensure proper hygiene, feeding, and medical care of the juvenile, who weighed approximately 19 pounds at the time of death."

More from Law&Crime — 'Was not looking forward to it': Son stabbed mother to death while she was watching TV, then kept watching the show before he went to bed

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Col. Donald Capelo expressed how "this is probably the worst case of child neglect I've seen in my 34 years of law enforcement."

"To put it in perspective, when the coroners come out, there are body bags for adults, and there are body bags for infants," he added, per WAFB. "And this child, 5 years old, fit in an infant body bag."

Neighbors reportedly said they were shocked by the harrowing news. One said the couple should have asked for help.

"People are treating their pets almost better than that," Calvin Lewis told the TV station.

The parents were both arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. They are being detained with no bond.

The three other children living at the home were removed by the state, the TV station added.