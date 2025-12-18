A Tennessee teen is facing a first-degree murder charge after allegedly meeting up with his ex-girlfriend at a Kroger grocery store and then shooting her dead as she attempted to jump out of his moving vehicle.

Police say Hunter Jackson, 18, met up with the 17-year-old victim in the parking lot of the Dickson County Kroger around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and then drove off with her after she entered his car.

"Jackson and the victim were in a relationship that recently ended," the Dickson Police Department says in a press release. "The victim apparently attempted to exit Jackson's vehicle at a traffic light when she was shot and fell out of the vehicle."

After the shooting, authorities say they received a report of a "reckless driver" who had caused an accident near the murder scene. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Highway 70 East and Henslee Drive, which is right around the corner from the Kroger. The store is attached to a shopping plaza, with Henslee Drive in front of the parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

"Jackson allegedly left the scene and was later arrested at a residence in White Bluff," the Dickson Police Department release says. "The handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered."

Jackson has allegedly been cooperating with cops during the investigation, according to local officials. He was being held this week on a $3 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20, 2026.

Police say additional charges could be filed against Jackson in connection with the shooting, though officials did not specify which charges.