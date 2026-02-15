A Pennsylvania dad stabbed his 3-month-old son in the stomach and then "threw the infant in the snow" after telling the child's mother he needed to "sacrifice the baby," according to police and prosecutors.

Michael Phillips, 44, is facing attempted homicide and other charges in connection with the attack on his son Wednesday in Coatesville, according to a press release shared on Facebook by local police and the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Police responded to a call on the 2000 block of Smithbridge Drive at 11:36 a.m. after receiving a report about a stabbing at an apartment. "Upon arrival, the child victim's mother told investigators that [Phillips] made comments about having to sacrifice the baby and came at her with a knife, attempting to stab the infant multiple times but only striking him once," the release explains.

The mother told police that after Phillips stabbed the child, she grabbed him and her 9-year-old son and darted out of the residence. The older son ran to find help once they got outside while Phillips allegedly attacked the mother and baby once again before he "threw him in the snow," per cops.

"[Phillips] followed the mother outside, grabbed the baby from her arms, and threw the infant in the snow," the press release alleges. "The mother used her body to shield her child from further harm until first responders arrived."

Cops and first responders arrived at the scene and "worked quickly to ensure the victim infant's quick transport to the hospital," the release says. "Coatesville Police and local EMS heroically worked to give this infant a chance to survive," reported District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe in a statement.

Police said in a separate release that the child was "in very serious condition" and was flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was listed in critical but stable condition after being admitted to the ICU, per police.

"They just had a little baby three months ago," a neighbor told local ABC affiliate WPVI about Phillips and the mother of his infant son, describing them as a "good family."

More from Law&Crime: 'Mostly underneath the couch cushion': 2-month-old girl died after her mother fell asleep with the child in her arms, cops say

An arrest affidavit obtained by WPVI describes how Phillips was captured on police body cameras making comments about sacrificing the baby while being taken into custody.

"I did it, God, I did it," Phillips allegedly said. "This was all part of God's plan."

In addition to attempted homicide, Phillips is also facing charges of aggravated assault with intent to cause severe bodily injury and endangering the welfare of a child. He is due to appear in court on Feb. 20 for a preliminary hearing.