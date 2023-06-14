A man allegedly strangled his ex-girlfriend in a South Carolina hotel room while on a senior trip to the Myrtle Beach area. The victim, Natalie Jane Martin, and the defendant, Blake William Linkous, were both 18.

The redacted incident report said Horry County authorities responded on June 7 to Madison Drive regarding a dead woman. EMS confirmed her death, but that was not the end of the case.

“Suspicious circumstances were detected, leading CID to take over the investigation,” documents state.

Linkous, a Blue Rock, Ohio resident, now sits in a jail in Horry County, South Carolina. Cops claim that he killed Martin on June 6 “with malice aforethought” by strangling her to death. The arrest warrant cited evidence at the incident location and statements from witnesses.

Police were mum on what happened and what led to everything, including an alleged motive.

“At this point in time, we have no further information to provide related to the case,” Horry County Director of Public Information Mikayla Moskov told Law&Crime.

Martin’s friend, Brooklyn Ferrell, running a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the funeral, told The Sun News that Martin and Linkous had been a couple for several years until breaking up at the beginning of the year. The two stayed friends, however. Both students attended Philo High School in Duncan Falls, Ohio, graduated on May 26 and went to Myrtle Beach for the senior trip. Ferrell said she attended a separate senior trip to Florida.

Superintendent Kacey Cottrill of the Franklin Local School District told the outlet that the school did not sanction the trip. Philo High School Principal Troy Dawson said it’s not uncommon for seniors to go to Myrtle Beach as a group.

From Martin’s obituary:

Natalie Jane Martin, 18 of Roseville went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2023 to live her eternal life peacefully in his magical kingdom of heaven. She was a Philo High School graduate, Class of 2023. Natalie lived her life to the fullest with joy, laughter, and love. She brought true happiness to all that knew her. She had a free, pure and wild spirit with a contagious laugh, a personality out of this world that could bring anyone out of their darkest of days. Natalie enjoyed all of nature’s beauty. She loved to hunt, shoot guns, fish, wrangle snakes, plant and nurture flowers, and could gut and skin a deer better than most grown men. Natalie spent much time loving on her dogs, Radar, Hella, and Tiny Little B, her many chickens, and her cat, Phoebe. She had a life-long love for softball and soccer. Natalie’s beauty shined like a ray of sunlight and her smile could brighten a whole room. Her glowing blonde hair and beautiful blue eyes represented that she was truly an angel here on Earth. Natalie previously worked at Northstar Pizza and was currently working for the Sundale Kids as a childcare provider. She formed many special bonds with all the precious little ones she cared for.

