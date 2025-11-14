A Florida woman who allegedly threw a knife at her boyfriend's head reportedly became upset after seeing he sent a $5 payment to another woman on an app.

Danielle Banks, 34, remains in jail on $75,000 bond after police charged her with aggravated battery and resisting arrest. According to an arrest report reviewed by Law&Crime, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that Banks was going through her boyfriend's phone on Thursday when she noticed that he used a mobile app to make a $5 payment to a "female friend."

Police said Banks became "upset" at the transaction and "confronted" her boyfriend about it.

According to the arrest report, Banks' anger escalated and she called her boyfriend "derogatory names." She then allegedly further escalated to violence when she "struck him multiple times in the mouth" while grabbing his shirt, which police saw was torn and stained with blood. Police said she allegedly retrieved a knife from the kitchen and threw it "overhand" at her boyfriend's head, cutting him in the face.

Banks then reportedly ran out of the home they shared in Marathon and took off in her car. Her boyfriend called 911, reporting that Banks had "stabbed him in the face" and then left the scene. A nearby U.S. Border Patrol agent started following her in an unmarked car until she stopped at an apartment a couple of blocks away.

By that time, according to the report, sheriff's deputies were on the scene and spotted Banks. When Banks saw that deputies were on her tail, she "attempt[ed] to hide by ducking down inside the vehicle."

Banks was detained. While she was being questioned by police, she claimed that she "threw a plate into the sink," and a "shard" from the broken plate must have been what cut her boyfriend. She soon invoked her right to remain silent.

According to the arrest report, Banks' boyfriend declined to provide a written statement and did not want deputies to enter the home to get the knife because "the property did not belong to him." He was treated at the scene by first responders. Police said that he contacted his brother to pick him up, and he packed up his belongings and left.

Banks was charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest without violence, a misdemeanor. She was booked into the Monroe County Jail, where her bond was listed at $75,000. Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 21.