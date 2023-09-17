Authorities have announced that a drug ring leader pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and racketeering in connection to the horrifying death and dismemberment of a Georgia mother of two.

Edwin Murillo is the 10th person sentenced in connection to the killing of Rossana Delgado, 37. The case reached its resolution on Friday, three days before he was supposed to start trial. He is already serving a federal sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and will spend the rest of his life behind bars for Delgado’s murder.

In 2021, Murillo, who had connections to a cartel in Mexico, ran a drug ring and also a prison broker system while behind bars, according to prosecutors in the Appalachian Judicial Circuit.

Associates of the drug ring conspired to abduct Delgado, kidnapping her on April 16, 2021, authorities said.

“As the head of a drug trafficking organization, the heinous acts committed against Rossana Delgado were done at the direction of Defendant Murillo,” said District Attorney B. Alison Sosebee.

Delgado was lured to the Plaza Fiesta Shopping Mall in DeKalb County, Georgia, under the false pretenses of a shopping trip.

She was taken to a DeKalb home, where she was bound and moved to other locations in Clayton and Gilmer Counties over several days. Finally, she was taken to a rental cabin in the Gilmer County community of Cherry Log.

The cabin had been reserved by using a stolen identity through an online vacation rental company, authorities said.

The drug ring associates tortured Delgado, murdered her, dismembered the body, and burned those remains, prosecutors said.

“They subsequently concealed and destroyed evidence of the murder of Delgado,” authorities wrote. “Additionally, associates of the DTO secured transportation and facilitated the fleeing of associates of the DTO to Mexico to prevent their apprehension.”

“It is my hope, even though this matter remains open, that the sentence of Edwin Murillo will assist the family and loved ones of Rossana Delgado in obtaining closure,” Sosebee said.

