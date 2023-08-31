A 27-year-old man in Colorado was arrested this week after he allegedly killed his roommate in gruesome fashion, stabbing him multiple times and leaving him dead in what authorities described as a “massive” pool of his own blood. Garrett Littenberg was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder — deliberation with intent with a weapon, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the Boulder Police Department, BPD officers at about 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at a home located in the 1600 block of Zamia Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, police said they located an adult male victim who appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, who was not identified by authorities, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Littenberg, who police said lived in the Zamia Avenue home with the victim, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder.

A copy of the BPD probable cause affidavit obtained by the Daily Camera provided additional details about the circumstances of the alleged attack.

According to the report, when police first arrived at the Zamia Avenue house they found the door open and observed footprints that led from the first-floor living room up the stairs to the second floor of the home.

Upstairs, police could reportedly hear Littenberg, who was yelling that he was “unarmed” and “coming out with his hands up.” When he came out as stated, police said he was shirtless and both of his arms were covered in blood.

In an upstairs bedroom, police reportedly found the victim on the ground, lying in a “massive” pool of his own blood. He was surrounded by several different knives and a flannel shirt had been wrapped around the victim’s neck and head, the Camera reported.

In interviews with police, one of Littenberg’s family members reportedly said that the victim called them to say that Littenberg was “not acting right.” Immediately after that, the family member reportedly said that they heard “muffled voices” and what sounded like Littenberg “screaming” about “Putin, rape, and complete gibberish.”

The family member then got the opportunity to talk to Littenberg directly, the Camera reported. In response to repeated questions about what happened to his roommate, the family member said Littenberg responded by saying, “Don’t worry about him. He’s dead. I killed him.”

A second family member who was on the call reportedly told police that Littenberg said, “I killed him. I’m going to prison for the rest of my life.”

Littenberg does not appear to have any criminal history in the state of Colorado and his family members told police that he had been taking prescription medications for psychosis and anxiety.

He is currently being held without bond as the case remains under investigation.

