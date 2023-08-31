A Pizza Hut manager was arrested in Florida after he had sex with one of his underage employees in a women’s bathroom, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said Thursday.

Lopez said Calvin Cooke told the 16-year-old employee to clean the women’s bathroom after the restaurant closed for Saturday night. When she went into the bathroom, Cooke, 31, followed her inside and locked the door, Lopez said. The 6 foot 2,’ 240-pound man proceeded to “commit sex acts” on the girl, according to Lopez.

“This suspect … deserves to be put on blast, and people need to know about what he did,” Lopez said at a press conference. “He needs to be exposed for the type of person he is, and it’s sad, but unfortunately, they live amongst us.”

The girl told deputies she felt forced to have sex with him because she was worried about the repercussions if she told him no, Lopez said. She told her parents what happened after her shift, and they called deputies.

She said the Cooke started talking to her on social media and sent her explicit photos over Snapchat. Cooke admitted to deputies that he committed sex acts on the girl and that she was underage.

“This guy didn’t care,” Lopez said.

Cooke is facing charges of sexual battery of a minor, transmitting harmful information to a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was taken to the Osceola County Jail, where he’s being held on a $33,000 bond.

Lopez said Cooke was fired from his position after the incident.

He said the girl will likely be “scarred for life.”

“The reason we put him on blast and put his picture out there is because imagine this is your friend and your daughters or this is your neighbor,” Lopez said. “You want to know who this guy is. These are the type of people we want to keep off the streets to make sure we keep the kids safe.”

