A Missouri man who has been involved in a "long-running series of confrontations with his neighbors" shot one of them dead, with witnesses saying he "stood over the victim" and blasted him in the back as he was lying face down on the ground, according to cops.

"He attacked me," claimed Jeffrey King, 42, of Kansas City, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Chris Wells, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"Punched me in the face and I shot him dead," King allegedly told an acquaintance, who was friends with the victim.

Police say King had a long-standing beef with Wells, a neighbor of his, that "escalated in severity" over time, according to the affidavit. A note that was found in King's residence during the execution of a search warrant had Wells' name on it and said, "Destruction of my property … Do you own a gun? … Did you: Blare-music … Don't f— w/you? Lets see how these window do w/a BB gun," the affidavit alleges.

Things culminated Monday with a dispute and fight between King and Wells after King allegedly threw a blanket on Wells' property, per cops. King allegedly shot Wells during the dispute, with Wells' wife finding him shot and reporting the incident to police.

"[Wells' wife] stated that … she was walking her dog when she observed a vehicle running on King's property," the affidavit says. A no-contact order was in place that prevented the neighbors from talking to each other, according to police.

"[Wells' wife] was attempting to return to her residence before contacting King but she quickly noticed King approaching her property with a blanket in his possession," the affidavit says. "As King walked closer towards [Wells'] property, he tossed the blanket into the grass area in the front yard. Due to the long history of King harassing [the wife] and other neighbors in the area, [Wells' wife] called the victim to notify him while he was at work."

Wells came home and went to King's home across the street to confront him, according to police. King allegedly met him in the street and a "physical altercation" ensued.

"Shortly after … [Wells' wife] heard what sounded like multiple gunshots," the affidavit says, noting that surveillance video from a neighboring residence features audio of at least eight gunshots being heard while the view of them is "blocked by the rear" of a vehicle.

The video also allegedly shows Wells walking toward King and throwing "a punch" that appears to strike King on the head, per the affidavit.

"Detectives contacted two juvenile witnesses … who stated they watched from a car as King stood over the victim and the victim was lying face down in the street," the affidavit explains. "The juvenile witnesses each stated they observed King shoot the victim in the back as the victim was lying face down on the ground."

Detectives searched King's residence and located 9 mm ammunition and multiple 9 mm firearms matching the caliber of the 9 mm casings located at the crime scene. Wells' wife told investigators that King had a history of "harassing" neighbors since before they moved into their home in 2023.

"They have had multiple incidents involving King," the affidavit says, citing interviews with Wells' wife. The incidents have allegedly been documented with the homeowners association, as well as law enforcement.

"King has harassed her, and on another occasion, assaulted [Wells]," the affidavit says. "[Wells' wife] stated King has parked cars in front of her property, which blocked the United States Postal Services access to the mailbox on her property."

King was arrested Monday on charges of murder and armed criminal action. He was booked in the Clay County Detention Center on a $5 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20 for a bond reduction hearing and on Feb. 27 for a preliminary hearing.