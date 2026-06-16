Prosecutors will drop charges against a Florida police officer who was caught on video briefly grabbing a female cop by the throat during an arrest, so long as he completes a pretrial diversion program.

Then-Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease was facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a law enforcement officer and assault on a civilian male.

But Pullease's defense attorneys filed a motion to transfer Pullease into a Veterans Court, which is similar to mental health or drug court.

"Under Florida law, a defendant must have a military service-related mental health condition, service-related traumatic brain injury, service-related substance use disorder, or service-related psychological problem or have experienced military sexual trauma," prosecutors said in a statement. The law also states that the defendant's participation in the veterans treatment court program should be 'in the interest of justice and of benefit to the defendant and the community.'"

The Florida legislature recently expanded access, allowing defendants into the program if victims don't object. Pullease could find himself back in criminal court if he doesn't complete the program, which can take 18 months or longer.

As Law&Crime previously reported, the Sunrise Police chief at the time said the sergeant stepped way over the line.

"I find this behavior to be disgusting," Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa told WSVN. "I think the video speaks for itself."

A Sunrise Police sgt is on desk duty during an IA. Body cam vid shows him grabbing the throat of a young officer after she pulled him back from a cuffed arrestee. "I find this behavior to be disgusting."- Chief Rosa w/@KarenHenselTV @wsvn Watch full: https://t.co/XoDyqryBEp pic.twitter.com/MCxOOJ2KvW — Daniel Cohen (@DCohenNEWS) January 14, 2022

This all started after a man allegedly hit people outside a Shop & Save convenience store on Nov. 19, 2021, officers said in the report. Police arrested the suspect for aggravated battery, handcuffing him behind his back, but based on the officers' body camera footage, they seemed to be having trouble getting him into the cruiser. Pullease arrived and walked up to the scene. He pulled out pepper spray and aimed it at the man, who retreated further into the backseat.

That's when the junior officer grabbed Pullease by the belt buckle and pulled him away from the cruiser. This apparently incensed Pullease, who turned around and went for the officer's throat, per the video.

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"Don't ever f—ing touch me again," Pullease said, WTVJ reported.

Rosa previously said Pullease escalated the situation when he arrived at the scene.

"I find it to be inappropriate and unprofessional," the chief said.

The chief said he was proud of the younger officer for intervening. He highlighted the massive difference in their time on the job. Pullease was reportedly a 21-year veteran of the department, while the other officer had been there for two years.

Pullease retired from the department in 2022.