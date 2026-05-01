A 35-year-old Domino's delivery driver in Missouri is accused of hitting a customer with his car during a profanity-laden dispute about not receiving a tip.

Zachary Nicholos Walton was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with one count each of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Fulton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Bluff Street shortly after 7:20 p.m. regarding a reported crash involving injuries. The residence is about 165 miles east of Kansas City. The caller told the emergency dispatcher that a Domino's delivery driver had "become upset" and struck an individual with his vehicle and left the scene.

Upon arriving, first responders spoke with the victim and a witness about the incident. The victim said the delivery driver, later identified as Walton, was "upset over not receiving a tip" and got into a verbal argument with the victim and witness. The altercation continued to escalate and the victim said Walton "intentionally drove his vehicle forward and struck him."

The impact sent the victim onto the hood of another car and police said he suffered visible injuries to his hand.

Police reviewed footage from a security camera at the residence, which allegedly showed Walton "initiating the confrontation by yelling profanities" at the witness and victim. Walton can allegedly be heard calling the duo "f—ing rude," and taunting them by saying, "What are you going to do, b—? Come get me," as he walked back to his vehicle.

The footage then showed Walton reversing toward the roadway before shifting into drive and accelerating forward toward the victim, who was walking up the driveway, according to the affidavit. Police said the victim was not blocking the vehicle when Walton drove at him, striking him and forcing him onto the hood to avoid more serious injury.

The victim told officers he suffered pain in his hand and believed he also had scrapes on his shin as a result of being hit.

After the impact, Walton fled the scene "at a high rate of speed" without contacting authorities.

Officers later located him at a local Domino's, where he admitted to driving toward the victim with his vehicle, claiming he "did so to scare him." Walton also allegedly acknowledged leaving the scene.

Investigators noted Walton has a prior conviction in Callaway County for domestic assault and false imprisonment, for which he previously served jail time.

Authorities said the use of a vehicle during the altercation and his decision to flee demonstrate a danger to the victim and the community.

Walton is currently being held in the Callaway County Jail without bond, records show. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to make his next court appearance.