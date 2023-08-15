Deputies say that a Florida man who allegedly shot and killed the mother of his daughter had help from his own mother.

“Ok then stop texting me I’m working. Do whatever you want to do,” Sheila Agee allegedly wrote her son Keith Agee, 20, before police say he murdered Brooklyn Sims, 18. “It don’t affect me either f—ing way.”

Sheila Agee is now in the Washington County Jail in Alabama awaiting extradition to Escambia County, Florida. She faces a count of principal to first-degree murder.

Texts allegedly show her egging her son on to commit the slaying.

“Ok I’ll call you and tell you mf if you want to go to jail I’ll tell you when we get close but if you don’t come kill her you a mf b–ch,” she wrote, according to deputies. “Don’t call nanny and tell her she will try and talk you out of it.”

They also allegedly discussed deleting evidence of their conversation.

“Hold up let me get it erase the texts cause I don’t want nobody to know I was texting you stupid ass,” she allegedly wrote.

“I already deleted mine trust me ian gon say shi abt us even tlkin td,” Keith Agee wrote, according to deputies.

Deputies in the Sunshine State claim he drove to the Home Depot on the 5300 block of Davis Highway, entered the building, and made his way down aisle 52, where he encountered Sims, who worked at the business as a contract employee, according to arrest documents obtained by WEAR.

Two witnesses reportedly told investigators that Keith Agee said something to Sims before opening fire five times. Sims died at the scene. Two other victims, who are reportedly both employees, received graze wounds while fleeing. Deputies arrested Keith Agee at the Mellow Mushroom restaurant located a mile from the Home Depot. Keith Agee reportedly agreed to speak with investigators, but most of his statements have been redacted from court documents.

“Right now, mentally, I can’t take it,” Xia Xang Parnell, one of the survivors, told WEAR. “I see a Home Depot and it sends me to a panic attack.”

Sims and Keith Agee shared a 2-year-old daughter together.

“It was a rough situation between them trying to be together,” Parnell said. “Recently she’s just been trying to co-parent with him. That’s all she kind of wanted to do. … All she ever talked about was that baby. Kacey is and was her life.”

“He took the chance away from my niece to know her mother, and know how amazing of a person she was,” Brooklyn’s brother, Breland Carter, said.

Parnell organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Sims’ family.

Two women filed a petition for protection from abuse orders against Keith Agee on Feb. 15, 2023, according to WPMI. A judge granted both requests on March 21. The women were not identified.

One woman said Agree threatened to shoot and kill her, and he was riding by her home. She described him as volatile.

Another woman said he showed up while she was at work, and he busted her windshield. His behavior allegedly escalated — pushing her, stomping on her, destroying her property, and threatening to shoot her mother.

Agee was previously arrested in Mobile, Alabama, on three counts of domestic violence in the third degree. He was also charged on April 14, 2022, in Mobile for domestic violence in the third degree. Both cases were dropped.

Escambia County deputies said Sheila Agee helped locate Sims.

“She gon be onna floor right?” Keith Agee allegedly said.

“Waiting on you,” her mother said, according to documents.

“I’m saying I’m gone have to find her in the back or sum?” he allegedly

“Nope,” Sheila Agee allegedly answered.

“Ok” her son allegedly said. “Stay out my way”

“I am,” Sheila Agee allegedly said.

