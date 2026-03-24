A Georgia man is accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend after professing his love to her and getting rejected, cops say.

"You were disrespecting me to my face," Jaiden Grant, 20, told the victim in a phone call while police officers were with her after she called them, according to court documents obtained by Classic City News, a media outlet based in Athens.

"It all got out of hand," Grant allegedly said. "I'm sorry, that wasn't me, it was out of my character."

An arrest warrant viewed by Law&Crime accuses Grant of choking and pummeling his 20-year-old ex after she reportedly told him she wasn't interested in getting back together with him and asked him to leave.

Grant allegedly left the woman's apartment briefly before returning to attack her.

"Jaiden grabbed [the victim] by the throat and squeezed to the point where she thought she was going to pass out," the warrant says.

Grant slapped the woman and dragged her to her bedroom before strangling her, according to Classic City News. She allegedly told police that she was able to fight him off before grabbing a can of pepper spray, which she pointed at Grant while ordering him to leave.

The woman then armed herself with a knife after Grant left. She called 911 and waited for police to arrive, Classic City News reports.

Officers were at her apartment when Grant called and spoke to the woman about what allegedly happened.

Grant was later arrested by Madison County sheriff's deputies and transported to Athens, where he was charged with aggravated assault and battery. He has since posted bond and been ordered to stay away from the woman.

"Do not have contact directly, or indirectly," a court filing viewed by Law&Crime says.

Grant was barred from Athens-Clarke County except for court appearances. His next court hearing has not been listed online yet.