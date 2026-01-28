A 35-year-old man in New Jersey is accused of killing a 40-year-old father in front of his three young children as the victim was teaching the kids how to ride their bikes.

Davon Holloman was taken into custody last week and charged with first-degree murder, multiple weapons offenses, and three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal stabbing of Jimmy Chase, authorities announced.

Authorities said the victim was the father of Holloman's girlfriend's children.

According to a news release from the Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor, about 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 8, officers with the Ewing Police Department responded to a report about a man being attacked at a residence in the 100 block of New Hillcrest Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly located the victim, later identified as Chase, lying in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds "to the torso." Emergency medical personnel transported Chase to nearby Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment. Chase succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead early the following morning.

"The investigation revealed that Holloman was involved in a physical altercation with Chase, who is the father of Holloman's girlfriend's children," prosecutors wrote in the release. "Most of the altercation was captured on a cellphone video and his three small children can be seen trying to break up the fight."

Chase's sister, Latoya Chase, started a GoFundMe to raise money for her brother's funeral. The fundraising page, which had raised nearly $10,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, said the victim was "outside teaching his three sons how to ride their bikes" when he was "attacked and murdered in front of them" by Holloman, who was dating their mother.

"This senseless act has left our family devastated and his children without their loving father," the page states. "Jimmy was a good man who played a major role in our community. He was always there to lend a helping hand, and his kindness touched everyone who met him. His loss is felt deeply by all who knew him, and the pain of his absence is immeasurable. Jimmy's greatest joy was being a father, and he worked hard to provide a safe and loving environment for his boys."

Authorities said the investigation into the fatal stabbing remains ongoing.