A 28-year-old man in Maryland is accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter, allegedly beating the infant to death while her mother was at work over the weekend.

Jordan Nathaniel Savoy was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with first- and second-degree murder in the child's brutal slaying, authorities announced. Authorities also charged Savoy with counts of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

According to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a call regarding an infant who was not breathing at a home in the 300 block of Barksdale Avenue in Waldorf, Maryland, at about 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23. The home is about 55 miles south of Baltimore.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders located the victim and performed lifesaving procedures while transporting her via ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center. Despite their efforts, medics were unable to resuscitate the infant, who was pronounced dead when she arrived at the facility.

Detectives said a preliminary investigation led to the arrest of Savoy, the victim's father, who was charged with murder.

Court documents obtained by Washington, D.C., CBS affiliate WUSA provided additional details about the alleged circumstances surrounding the victim's death.

According to the report, Savoy and the victim's mother have two other children, ages 2 and 3. On the morning of Nov. 23, the mother went to work, leaving the three children in the care of Savoy.

At about 5:30 p.m. that day, Savoy reportedly called the mother to say he thought something was wrong with the baby, explaining that she was awake and breathing but appeared to be "limp." Savoy reportedly claimed he did not know what was wrong with the victim. The mother told him to watch the child closely before ending the call.

Several minutes later, Savoy again called the mother, saying the victim appeared to be getting worse. During a subsequent video chat, the baby appeared pale and unresponsive so the mother told Savoy to call 911 as she left work and headed home.

When she arrived home, the mother said Savoy was holding the baby up in the air, South Maryland News Net reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. She grabbed the infant, placed her on the ground, and began performing CPR until medics arrived and took over.

At the hospital, doctors said the baby suffered fractures to her skull and clavicular bone as well as serious injuries to her eyes.

While the infant was in the ambulance, Savoy and the mother followed in a friend's car. On the drive, Savoy reportedly told the baby's mother that the doctors were likely to find bruising on the baby's shoulders before asking her not to allow authorities to take him to prison.

In an interview with police, the mother reportedly said Savoy had previously complained about the baby's crying too much, adding that it frustrated him easily.

She also mentioned she had been somewhat reluctant to leave Savoy with the children, specifically the infant, because she came home the previous week to find bruising on the girl's hip. Savoy reportedly said she had fallen off the bed. The mother said she remained concerned the following day because the victim vomited several times, but then appeared to act normally.

Savoy reportedly declined to speak with authorities following his arrest. He is currently being held without bond. It was not immediately clear when he was scheduled to appear in court.