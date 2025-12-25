A husband and wife in Mississippi are behind bars after authorities investigating the disappearance of his 81-year-old mother found a body buried in the backyard of their home.

The investigation began Saturday when a family member called the Jackson Police Department to report Carol Ryan missing. The family member said Ryan was supposed to be at a nursing home in Brandon, which sits just outside of Jackson, but had not been heard from in several months.

Jackson Police Chief Tyree Jones told reporters on Tuesday night the investigation led them to Ryan's former home which was now occupied by her 50-year-old son John Ryan, and his 48-year-old wife Samantha Ryan. All three lived at the home at one time, police say.

After obtaining a warrant, investigators searched the backyard where cadaver dogs indicated the presence of human remains, Jones said.

Police brought in excavators where they discovered a body wrapped in a tarp that was covered by concrete in a grave about six to eight feet deep, Jones said.

Next, a medical examiner will identify the remains and determine a cause and manner of death, according to law enforcement.

The discovered human remains had been buried "long before" Carol Ryan was reported missing, Jones added. The police chief said he did not have an estimate as to how long the body was in the defendants' back yard.

The missing person investigation will continue until the remains are identified as Carol Ryan's, authorities said.

Police arrested John Ryan and Samantha Ryan on one count each of desecration of a human corpse. The husband is being detained at the Hinds County Jail on a $100,000 bond while his wife is detained on a $75,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing and more charges are possible as investigators uncover more evidence, according to Jones.

