Couple accused of beating man to death with frying pan and baseball bat, tying dog leash around his neck

A husband and wife in Norfolk, Virginia, beat a man to death with a frying pan and baseball bat and put a dog leash around his neck, according to court documents.

Norfolk police were called around 6:40 p.m. Friday to a report of a death inside an apartment, a press release said. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jose Moreno dead inside. After an investigation, detectives arrested James C. Lynch, 50, and Kristie M. Lynch, 43, on a second-degree murder charge, police said.

Court documents filed Monday and obtained by Hampton, Va., ABC affiliate WVEC detailed how the crime went down. The Lynches “waited and went out before contacting police” and admitted to killing Moreno, the TV station reported.

Moreno, who was found at the bottom of the staircase, had several deep lacerations to his head, and bruises on his face and back.

More on Law&Crime: Homeowner shoots naked woman who broke into his house and attacked him with a frying pan: Sheriff

The Lynches told investigators that an argument turned physical and they both hit him with a frying pan and then beat him on the head and knees with the baseball bat, the document said, according to WVEC. They then “placed dog leash around his [Moreno’s] neck; admitted to causing victim’s injuries,” the document said.

James and Kristie Lynch were arraigned Monday and are at the Norfolk City Jail without bond, records show.

Friends of Moreno took to Facebook to mourn his death, describing him as a kind soul and a happy person.

“This is absolutely disgusting!” one friend wrote. “I am sick to my stomach learning about this. Jose was such a special part of our church family.”

Another friend commented: “I can’t shake this since I heard. He did not deserve anything like this at all. He was always smiling.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]