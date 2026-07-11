A couple is behind bars after Minnesota authorities say the woman beat her 2-year-old son and sent evidence of the abuse to her boyfriend because he was not responding to her while at work.

Karina Burns, 27, has been charged with two counts of child torture, six counts of third-degree assault of a victim under 4 years old, and one count of harassment, officials in Dakota County announced on Friday.

Colt McNeese, 27, has been charged with two counts of child endangerment causing substantial harm.

On June 4, someone asked the Burnsville Police Department to do a welfare check on a residence "involving a child." Authorities said that the "reporting party provided officers with photographs of the child showing bruising across his body."

Burnsville is in the Minneapolis metropolitan area, located about 15 miles south of the Twin Cities.

Officers arrived at the couple's home to find that "the child had stitches on his forehead and a significant number of bruises on his body," according to the press release. The toddler also had "extensive bruising across the child's back, stomach, sides, arms, legs and face" and neither of the two parents "could provide officers with a plausible explanation for the injuries."

The toddler was taken away from Burns' and McNeese's custody as a "72-hour health and welfare hold was initiated." When the toddler was brought to a hospital, the pediatrician "concluded the bruising was consistent with abuse and noted there were few bruises in areas where toddlers commonly sustain accidental injuries, such as shins and knees."

Investigators spoke with both parents. According to Dakota County authorities, Burns "minimized the extent of the child's injuries," and both parents denied ever hurting him, though McNeese "did admit they both lightly spanked him."

Neighbors and other people close to the family were also interviewed, and they apparently had more to say.

"Many revealed that they heard a 'constant level of chaos coming from behind the door,'" authorities said, noting that there was a "history of welfare checks to the home because of a female and child screaming."

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the parents' cellphones. They said they found more than 100,000 text messages between the couple, including photos and videos.

"Text message exchanges show that while McNeese was at work, Burns became angry when McNeese did not respond to her calls or messages," authorities said. "In apparent retaliation, Burns directed her anger toward the child by repeatedly shaking, striking, punching," and threatening to kill the child.

"Burns would then send McNeese photos and videos of the child upset and crying, documenting the abuse as it occurred," authorities added.

There were reportedly at least 11 instances between May 2024 and April 2025 when Burns texted McNeese "about physically hurting the child," and between May 2025 and June 2026, "officers located at least 69 dates to where Burns stated via text message that she had assaulted the child. Many of the messages included photos and videos of the child crying and sobbing uncontrollably."

"What this child endured is unimaginable," said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena. "I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to the individual who stepped forward and reported concerns about the abuse of this child. Their willingness to act undoubtedly protected this child from further harm and may have saved the child's life. Their actions serve as a powerful reminder of the vital importance of speaking up when a child's safety is at risk."

Burns and McNeese were placed in the Dakota County Jail, with Burns' bail placed at $500,000 and McNeese's bail placed at $140,000.

Burns is scheduled to appear in court on July 15, and McNeese is scheduled to appear on Aug. 5.