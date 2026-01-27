A Missouri man who shot a police officer and a detective, killing one of them, was found guilty by a jury and now faces the death penalty.

Kenneth Simpson, 38, was convicted of murder and assault on Saturday, almost three years after he gunned down Mason Griffith, 34, and shot Adam Sullentrup, 34, who were both law enforcement officers from the Hermann Police Department. Griffith and Sullentrup had responded to a Casey's convenience store in Hermann on the night of March 12, 2023, after store employees reported an "irate person" at the location.

That person, Simpson, had several warrants against him from multiple counties, and when Griffith and Sullentrup attempted to arrest him, he opened fire.

During the trial, several witnesses who were at Casey's that night testified about Simpson's behavior and actions before, during, and after the deadly assault. According to courtroom reporting by local ABC affiliate KMIZ, Jeremiah Johnson testified that he recognized Simpson while he was at the store that night. Johnson said Simpson was acting agitated and appeared "ready for battle."

A Casey's employee, Ethan Owens, testified that Simpson placed an order for food under the name "Kevin Maxey." But Owens told the court that he recognized Simpson from when they used to do drugs together. Owens said in court, "I didn't trust him at all."

Johnson told the court that he left the store and found Sullentrup to alert him to Simpson's odd behavior and warn that there might be warrants out for his arrest. Sullentrup then called for Griffith for assistance, and the two cops approached Simpson to speak with him while in the store. Witnesses testified that both policemen did not have their weapons up while they spoke to Simpson.

A few moments into their conversation, surveillance cameras caught Simpson taking out his gun and firing several shots at Sullentrup and Griffith. After Simpson fled the store, Owens and a customer, Jason Nettles, rushed to Griffith's side to render aid. Cashier Kassandra Quilario was caught on Sullentrup's bodycam rushing to his side after he was shot.

Sullentrup was hospitalized and recovered from his injuries. Griffith succumbed to his injuries that night.

Simpson was arrested the next day after a standoff with Missouri state police. On Saturday, a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and first-degree assault. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.