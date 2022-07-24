A carjacking suspect shot a police officer in the face and foot, and then he died in a shootout with other cops, according to authorities in Harris County, Texas. Officer Crystal Sepulveda of the Missouri City Police Department survived, said the local police union.

“She is a strong officer,” said Missouri City Assistant Chief Lance Bothell in a press conference on Saturday. “She will make it through this.”

Missouri City borders Houston, where the incident played out.

The suspect–who officers did not initially identify–carjacked a vehicle from a Texaco on Friday in north Harris County, according to Houston Police Troy Finner. Authorities described this incident as an aggravated robbery.

Chief @TroyFinner briefs the media on a shooting of a Missouri City police officer in the 15500 block of Corsair Rd. https://t.co/8ZDmpehY7D — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2022

Missouri City officers the next morning at approximately 2 a.m. spotted the vehicle, Finner said. The suspect pulled out, and cops followed, according to the chief. The man then stopped the vehicle in front of a residence on the 15500 block of Corsair Road, went to the side or backyard of the home, where Missouri City officers followed him. He allegedly opened fire, striking Sepulveda. She was taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, Finner said.

As for the man, multiple agencies set up a perimeter and found him. He allegedly opened fire, and officers fired back, fatally striking him.

None of the other officers were injured. The man was armed with two automatic pistols with extended magazines, Finner said. The chief only described him as African American, age 25 to 30; he said authorities said had to confirm his identity. Agencies including Houston police and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office are investigating, he said.

“We never celebrate the loss of life, but what could you do when the suspect is so violent?” he said. “And I’m not here to put him down. He has a family. We’re praying for the family. But let’s not forget what happened out here. This suspect carjacked somebody the previous day, shot a police officer at another location, then shot at officers over here at this location.”

From the Missouri City Police Department Officers Association:

Officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot in the face and foot by an armed carjacking suspect this morning. Our sister is a fighter and will survive her injuries. We stand beside her and her family in this time, for we know the road to recovery is long. We have had an outpouring of request from our citizens wanting to assist Officer Sepulveda. The Missouri City Police Officers Association – Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #594 has created the below link to assist those that are wanting to help.

That campaign raised $18,085 of a $50,000 goal as of Sunday.

[Image via the Missouri City Police Department Officers Association]

