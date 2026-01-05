A carjacking suspect shot a woman in the face while trying to steal her vehicle as her 1-year-old son sat inside before he threw the boy out of the car and drove off, authorities in Ohio say.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 7900 block of Madison Avenue in Cleveland, police said. The suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Ronald J. Loftis, allegedly walked up to the victim, pointed a gun in her face and demanded money. When the victim said she didn't have any cash, Loftis allegedly grabbed for her keys and they began wrestling. During the struggle, the gun went off, striking her in the face.

"This brazen and reckless act placed not only the victim's life at risk, but also endangered a child who was present during the incident," cops wrote.

The victim's daughter told local Fox affiliate WJW that Loftis grabbed the boy and threw him out of the car and into the snow before driving away. Cops recovered the stolen car not long after the robbery. Further investigation revealed Loftis as the suspect.

Officers arrested Loftis on Saturday at a home on the city's east side. He was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

"This was a senseless and violent crime carried out with complete disregard for human life," Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy A. Todd said in a statement. "Because of the decisive and relentless work of our officers and detectives, this dangerous individual is now off our streets. Our thoughts are with the victim as she recovers from this traumatic event. We are grateful that she is in stable condition and that the child who was with her was not physically harmed."

Loftis went before a judge on Monday morning where he received a $500,000 bond. His next court date is set for Jan. 13.