A Tennessee man doused his mother with gasoline and set her and her house on fire for kicking him out, authorities say.

Dustin Tayler Machen, 32, stands charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, and interference with a 911 call, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center without bond.

Early Thursday morning, deputies responded to a home on South Pickens Bridge Road in Washington County, Tennessee, due to a report of arson, Sheriff Keith Sexton said. When they got there, they found the house "completely engulfed."

The person who made the report was reportedly the victim — a woman who claimed her son, Machen, was the culprit.

"She was in the process of evicting her son," Sexton told area ABC and CBS affiliate WJHL. "At which time he left the residence, came back with a container of gasoline, proceeded to pour the gas on the victim and the house."

The suspect allegedly set his mother on fire "as she attempted to leave the residence" and "destroyed" her cellphone "to prevent her from calling 911." She managed, however, to make it out of the home and get to a neighbor's house where she called 911.

The mother suffered burns to her arms and was brought to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries was not immediately available.

Machen was found nearby and arrested. "Deputies happened to see him," Sexton said to the local outlet, adding that the suspect had previous charges relating to domestic violence against his mother. "We had deployed a drone, which located a backpack that had some of his personal items and other things in there, but he was out in the field … just watching the fire."

The defendant was expected to appear in court on Friday.

Washington County, Tennessee, is located in the northeastern part of the state.