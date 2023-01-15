California Man Killed Father and Called 911 When Victim’s Friend Went to Check on Him: Police

A California man is accused of killing his own father. Defendant Tyler Shipper, 24, called 911 after the victim’s friend arrived for a kind-of welfare check, according to police in Irvine, California.

#IRVINEPDPIO – Irvine Police Arrest Homicide Suspect – The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Tyler Shipper, after his father was found deceased in the home they share. https://t.co/kMw1dEr36H — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) January 15, 2023

Authorities did not name the victim, citing the need to notify next of kin.

This situation allegedly landed on law enforcement radar Saturday morning when the slain man did not show up to work. His friend accordingly checked on him, but Shipper allegedly did not let him in. Both witness and defendant called 911, according to authorities. Authorities did not detail what Shipper allegedly said in his call.

“This morning, IPD officers and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a residence on Windwood after receiving information that an adult male was injured,” police said. “The reporting party (RP) came to check on his friend after the decedent did not show up for work. He encountered Shipper, who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside. The RP and Shipper called 9-1-1.”

Police claimed to find the father dead inside the home. They did not spell out the cause of death but suggested Shipper used a knife.

“Officers entered the residence and located a deceased male,” officers said. “It appears Tyler and the decedent are the only residents at the location. Tyler did not appear to be injured and the motive remains under investigation. A knife suspected of being used in the crime was recovered at the scene.”

Officers ask that anyone with information contact contact Detective Madalyne Siebe at (949) 724-7098 or [email protected]

Jail records show Shipper is held in lieu of a $1 million bail.

