As seen in body camera footage, a Georgia woman argued with her husband over her sudden plans to join him and their children on a private jet to the Bahamas — where she was later arrested for allegedly plotting his murder.

“Living in the same house is hell on Earth, as you can imagine,” Lindsay Shiver told an officer from the Thomasville Police Department on July 16.

That was the same day Lindsay Shiver planned the murder-for-hire with her lover Terrance Bethel, 28, and a man by the name of Faron Newbold, 29, said cops in the Bahamas.

“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” the police report stated, according to The Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

On social media, Lindsay Shiver appeared to live an ideal home life with her husband Robert Shiver, who was a former Auburn University football player, and their three sons.

“’The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other,’” she quoted in an Instagram post on March 6, 2020.

The July 16, 20223, body camera footage from Thomasville cops shows that she and her husband were not living an idyllic married life.

Lindsay Shiver told police that she was joining Robert Shiver and her sons on a flight to the Bahamas, but he insisted she not go. According to her, he started to unload “my car” and he claimed to own it.

“He got super aggressive and that’s when I called immediately,” she said. “He’s been physical before, and I’m just not doing that.”

Lindsay Shiver claimed her husband, who she is divorcing. had pushed her out of the way at one point.

Robert Shiver denied shoving his wife and told cops that she had previously planned to go on a trip with her boyfriend to Key West, Florida, while he was taking his sons to the Bahamas. But now his wife wanted to join them in the Bahamas where she would hang out with her boyfriend.

“And I told her I’m not supporting that,” he said.

He wanted her off the private Bahamas flight. She wanted on.

“It’s just an hour on an airplane with our kids,” Lindsay Shiver said. She maintained her husband was “just being extremely difficult.”

The responding officer who spoke to them warned that simple assault was a possible charge if they put their hands on each other.

“It’s a he-said-she-said situation,” the officer told them. “We run into it all the time.”

Cops ultimately did not arrest Robert Shiver on the shoving allegation. The officer repeatedly insisted, however, that the couple separate, calling the situation “hostile.”

“How do we do that with three kids?” Lindsay Shiver said.

Shiver, who was released from jail in the Bahamas after posting $100,000 bond, nodded affirmatively on Friday when The New York Post asked if she believes the case against her is overblown.

“I really can’t say too much right now,” she said, citing advice from her attorneys to keep quiet about the case. “It’s been hard. But I can’t speak about it.”

