While on a fishing boat for a snorkel tour in southern Hawaii, a man from out of town repeatedly stabbed the boat captain in the head and body, authorities say.

Avery Nissen, 21, stands charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault, the Hawaii Police Department announced on Friday. The defendant is being held on $1,570,000 bail.

It was Thursday afternoon, and Nissen was "aboard a fishing vessel" along with the captain and others off the coast of Kailua-Kona, a town on the west coast of the southernmost island in Hawaii. They were going on a three-hour snorkel tour, police said.

Officers allege that at some point, Nissen attacked the 62-year-old boat captain with a fillet knife. The suspect — who is from eastern Kansas — had to be restrained by other people on the boat.

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At about 3:21 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Honokōhau Harbor in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, because they were told a fishing vessel "was returning from sea with the victim and suspect of a stabbing incident onboard." Once the boat came in from the sea, Nissen was arrested.

The boat captain "sustained a stab wound to the lower abdomen and numerous knife cuts to the head and hands," police said on Friday. He was brought to an area hospital "where he remains in stable condition."

Authorities say the motive behind the alleged attack is unknown, and they asked anyone with additional information about it to contact them.

Nissen is scheduled to appear in Kona District Court on Monday.