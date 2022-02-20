Bernie Madoff’s Sister and Her Husband Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Report

The sister of disgraced financier Bernie Madoff and her husband are reportedly dead in a suspected murder-suicide. It is unclear who allegedly killed whom, or why.

A community leader wrote locals in their Valencia Lakes community that Sondra Weiner, and Marvin Weiner were found dead, according to a private email obtained by outlet Boca News Now.

“Let me start off by stating that as many of you have heard, we had a tragic situation on Barca Boulevard regarding the passing of Sondra and Marvin Weiner,” the letter stated. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to their family. There is currently an investigation pending. All I can say is at this time there is no security or safety threat to anyone in the community.”

The author did not say how the couple passed away. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they were running a murder-suicide investigation, though they did not identify the people who died, according to the outlet.

Sources reportedly said, however, that the couple were found Thursday in their home on Barca Boulevard.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Berne Madoff died in prison last year at the age of 82, serving a 150-year sentence for the most prolific Ponzi scheme in U.S. history. He bilked investors over decades of up to a total of $65 billion, and the lie was exposed amid the Great Recession of the late 2000s. In many cases, victims lost their life savings. His son Mark Madoff, 46, died of suicide in 2010, on the second anniversary of his father’s arrest. His other son Andrew Madoff, 48, died of cancer in 2014. Both men had exposed their father’s fraud. Bernie Madoff’s wife said that she and her husband had tried to die by suicide on Christmas Eve of 2008.

[Image via Mario Tama/Getty Images]

