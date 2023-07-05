Babysitter who claimed toddler had ‘fallen down while running’ charged with murder after police find additional victim

A 37-year-old woman in California has been arrested more than two months after she allegedly beat a 15-month-old child to death while babysitting the toddler at her home, leading investigators to discover that she had severely injured at least one more child under her care, authorities announced.

Heather Greenman was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of murder, child abuse, and child abuse resulting in death.

According to a press release from the Beaumont Police Department, the investigation into Greenman began on the afternoon of April 26, 2023, when the Riverside County Coroner’s Office reached out to BPD in connection with the suspicious death of a 15-month-old child. The coroner’s office notified investigators that the child had suffered a severe head injury while in the care of a babysitter, later identified as Greenman.

Investigators learned that Greenman on April 26 called 911 and reported that a child she was taking care of had “fallen down while running” and bumped their head at her home located in the 14200 block of Barolo Way in Beaumont, which is about 75 miles east of Los Angeles. The toddler was transported to a local hospital for treatment where doctors said the child had suffered bleeding in the brain and swelling of the head, police said. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

After an extensive investigation into the circumstances of the toddler’s death conducted by the department’s Crime Suppression Unit that included the execution of multiple search warrants, detectives said they were able to locate a second victim who had allegedly suffered severe injuries at the hands of Greenman.

“Officers were able to locate a second victim, a two-year old child, who had suffered from several serious injuries while in Greenman’s care, but were not previously reported,” police wrote in the release. “That child was also taken care of at the family’s home in the City of Beaumont, but was not hospitalized at the time.”

Greenman was originally taken into custody on charges of child abuse and child abuse resulting in death, but after the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, prosecutors also charged her with first-degree murder. She was taken into custody in Spring View Banning and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility where she is currently being held on $1 million bond, jail records show.

Investigators emphasized that the investigation into Greenman remains ongoing and detectives believe that there are likely additional victims. Anyone with information relevant to the case is being asked to contact BPD at 951-769-8500 or place an anonymous tip via email at [email protected]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]