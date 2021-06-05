Alleged Teen Killer Aiden Fucci’s Mother Turns Herself In on Evidence Tampering Charge

The mother of alleged teen killer Aiden Fucci surrendered herself to the authorities early Saturday afternoon on a charge of evidence tampering, the St. Johns County, Fla. Sheriff’s Office announced.

The mother, Crystal Lane Smith, 35, is being held in the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, jail records indicate.

County Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick said the charges against Smith were related to the alleged murder of Tristyn Bailey, 13, who authorities said was stabbed 114 times by Fucci. Fucci, 14, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder. However, because of his age, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

“I remain incredibly proud of the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for their continued thoroughness in this investigation,” Hardwick said in a statement. “Our goal in any investigation is to ensure proper accountability across the board for successful prosecution. Crystal Smith will be held responsible for her role in this case and justice will be served for Tristyn Bailey and her family.”

Smith’s exact charge is listed in jail records as a violation of Florida Statute 918.13, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. It reads:

(1) No person, knowing that a criminal trial or proceeding or an investigation by a duly constituted prosecuting authority, law enforcement agency, grand jury or legislative committee of this state is pending or is about to be instituted, shall: (a) Alter, destroy, conceal, or remove any record, document, or thing with the purpose to impair its verity or availability in such proceeding or investigation; or (b) Make, present, or use any record, document, or thing, knowing it to be false.

The alleged crime is a third-degree felony generally punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $5,000, though many other factors can influence any possible punishment.

Court documents say Fucci changed his story several times when interviewed by investigators about exactly what happened to Bailey. He eventually admitted, those documents say, to walking with Bailey, arguing with her, and then “forcefully” pushing her to the ground where she struck her head.

Authorities recovered Bailey’s body three tenths of a mile from Fucci’s home. According to court records, clothing recovered from Fucci’s home tested positive for blood.

Law&Crime’s pervious coverage of the case is here.

Read some of Fucci’s case file below:

