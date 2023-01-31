Accused Cop Impersonator Arrested in D.C. After Being Found With ‘Stash of Knives’

A man is in custody after allegedly being caught with a cache of knives while pretending to be a law enforcement officer in the nation’s capital.

Max Eli Viner, 37, is under arrest for allegedly impersonating a police officer and illegally possessing a variety of knives in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Capitol Police announced Tuesday in a press release.

The Capitol Police were tipped off by the U.S. Secret Service, the press release said.

At around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, an officer with the Capitol Police’s Bicycle Response Team noticed what the press release describes as a man “wanted for questioning by the U.S. Secret Service” at the western edge of Capitol grounds. Secret Service officers had first spotted the man a few minutes earlier about one mile west, the statement said.

“USCP officers searched the suspect and found multiple knifes on him as well as a chain saw blade,” the press release added.

A search of Viner’s SUV by Secret Service agents revealed “fake police equipment,” according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

“USSS officers also discovered shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask inside the suspect’s Ford Explorer,” the press release said.

Police officials say the arrest was the result of inter-agency teamwork.

“This is another example of how our teams work closely with our partner law enforcement agencies to keep everyone safe,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in the press release. “These partnerships are critical. We thank the U.S. Secret Service for their detailed and timely information and we thank our officers who continue to show their dedication to our critical mission every day.”

Last year, two men accused of impersonating Homeland Security agents in order to get close to federal law enforcement employees pleaded guilty to related crimes.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]