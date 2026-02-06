A Texas man will spend several decades behind bars for admittedly shooting and killing his wife in a fit of jealous rage.

On Tuesday, Brandon Dickerson, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of murder over the brutal death of 23-year-old Alexis Walls.

The defendant was subsequently sentenced to 50 years in prison by 85th District Court Judge Kyle Hawthorne, according to a press release issued by the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

The underlying incident occurred in February 2025 at a residence on East 18th Street in Bryan, a medium-sized city adjacent to College Station, home to the main campus of Texas A&M University.

At the time of the shooting, the couple's 18-month-old child was also at home but was left unharmed in the violence.

The defendant himself called 911 on the day in question to say he killed the mother of his child by shooting her multiple times.

Officers with the Bryan Police Department arrived at the residence around 1 a.m. to find the woman dead at the scene.

An investigation later determined the woman had been shot 15 times. The pair were common-law married, an informal sort of marriage.

When questioned, Dickerson told detectives he killed Walls because he thought she was cheating on him, according to court documents obtained by Bryan-based CBS and The CW affiliate KBTX.

The DA's press release eulogizes the slain woman:

From the moment she was born, she brought light to those who were lucky enough to know her. She was friendly, kind, and thoughtful. She was the youngest of three children. Her family affectionately referred to her as a "hurricane." Alexis never met a stranger. She welcomed everyone she met with open arms. She was bubbly and talkative. For her family, she was a ball of joy. For her friends, she was a listening ear. For her young son, Zaylen, she was everything.

The since-convicted man offered contrition through his attorneys in a statement obtained by Temple-based NBC affiliate KCEN.

"Mr. Dickerson is sincerely remorseful for the actions of that night," the Casaretto Law Group, PLLC, said in a statement. "Further, as evidenced in his plea, he takes full responsibility for his actions and accepts the punishment [assessed] in this case."

Since his arrest, Dickerson has been detained in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. He will soon be transferred to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The couple's child, who is autistic, is now being raised by Walls' parents, according to the district attorney's office.

"Alexis was a light to everyone she met," the prosecution team said in a statement of its own. "She was a loving mother, a beautiful daughter and a considerate friend. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends, but her memory will live forever in their hearts."