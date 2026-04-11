A man in Illinois is accused of butchering his mother when she came back from shopping and then leaving her body to rot in her basement for days on end.

Kevan Works, 66, stands charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the death of 88-year-old Daniest Graves, the Chicago Police Department announced.

The underlying incident stretches back to March 26.

On that day, Graves was shopping with her sister and then returned to her home on South Lafayette Avenue in Chicago, at about 2:30 p.m. The following day, contrary to her usual habit, Graves did not end her morning prayer text at about 4 a.m., area Fox affiliate WFLD reported.

The victim subsequently did not show up at work nor arrive at planned church services or other outings, raising concern for members of her family, authorities added. On March 29, her sister arrived at her home and was greeted by Works, who appeared startled and would not let her enter the house, prosecutors said.

After the encounter, the sister reportedly called the police.

Officers responded to the home, where Works allegedly told them he had not seen his mother since March 27, and that she had actually gone to work. When officers got in the home and her room — which Works reportedly said he could not enter due to not having a key — they found Graves' cellphone.

Investigators reportedly determined the victim's phone had last been used on March 29.

The investigation into the woman's disappearance continued, with officers finding her vehicle and talking to a witness about the discovery. According to WFLD, the witness said that Works and a woman brought the car to her on March 27, and traded it for drugs before the witness drove them back to the South Lafayette Avenue home.

The car is said to have had two large black garbage bags inside.

Days passed without a sign of Graves' body. Then, on Tuesday, officers entered the home with a search warrant, and police dogs found the victim's body in the basement in a room hidden by a bookcase.

Investigators also reportedly found a folding knife with suspected blood on it, a bottle of bleach, a hammer, and brass knuckles. Suspected blood and seemingly-dried bleach were also discovered on the floor of Graves' bedroom, with air fresheners strewn about the home.

Police also say they observed Ring surveillance video showing Graves never leaving the home again after getting back from shopping on March 26. Her purse and wallet are said to have been found inside a garbage can in the garage, while her jewelry boxes were found empty in the attic.

Works was arrested on Tuesday, and he is expected to appear in court on April 29.