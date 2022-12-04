[Warning: The video above is particularly disturbing in light of Gary Rasor’s death.]

Gary Rasor, 83, died from his injuries more than a month after a shoplifter shoved him to the ground, said police in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Cops are still looking for the suspect.

“The employee died yesterday, Dec. 1, due to complications from the injuries received,” officers said on Friday. “The North Carolina medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.”

As seen on surveillance video, a began leaving the Home Depot with a shopping cart on Oct. 18. Police said there were three pressure washers inside. An employee, identified as Rasor, walked to his side, but the suspect shoved him to the ground.

Rasor, known at the store as Mr. Gary, sustained several fractures and could never walk again, according to WRAL. He managed to celebrate his 83rd birthday from the hospital.

“Everyone loves him, he’s an outstanding individual,” police Major Andy Simmons previously told the outlet. “And then somebody does something like this to him just to commit a larceny, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

“This is 100 percent planned and to include violence for a couple of power washers,” Gary’s son Jeff Rasor said. “It’s almost beyond comprehension. I’m not gonna stop. We’re gonna keep looking and someday they’re gonna make a mistake and that day will be a good day.”

Police describe the suspect as a Black man standing about 6 feet tall. He fled in a white, four-door, Hyundai Sonata, they said. Officers said the license plate as obscured, but did say it was a North Carolina temporary tag.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsborough Investigator Andrew Jones by email or at 919-296-9562,” police said. You can also report anonymous tips by:

[Screenshot via Hillsborough Police Department]

