Police Feared ‘Las Vegas-Style Shooting,’ But 4 People Arrested Near Coors Field Were Actually Exchanging Guns and Drugs: Reports

Four people were recently arrested on firearm and drug charges just a short walk away from Coors Field, where the MLB will hold its annual All-Star Game. Police reportedly voiced concern about a “Las Vegas-style shooting,” referencing the most catastrophic mass shooting in United States history. But other reporting says that this is now believed to be an exchange of guns and drugs.

Cop in Denver, Colorado announced Saturday that they arrested four people:

Richard Platt , 42, for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, on a warrant from another jurisdiction.

, 42, for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, on a warrant from another jurisdiction. Gabriel Rodriguez , 48, for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

, 48, for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Ricardo Rodriguez , 44, for possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

, 44, for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and on a warrant from another jurisdiction.

Denver cops were vague about the allegation, only describing this as a “suspicious occurrence” and saying they got a tip from the public. Officers responded on Friday to the Maven Hotel, they said. This is mere steps away from Coors Field.

Update regarding the ongoing investigation from Friday night in the 1800 block of Wazee St. Please contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 if you have any information regarding this case. pic.twitter.com/HbOE6M5oQH — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 11, 2021

A housekeeper had discovered more than a dozen firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, according law enforcement sources in a KMGH-TV report. Officers removed 16 long guns, the ammunition, and body armor.

One of the men arrested Friday posted a Facebook message in which he mentioned a recent divorce, and said he was going to “go out in a big way,” law enforcement sources said.

Sources voiced concern that the vantage point, large crowds, number of weapons, and ammunition could have ended in a “Las Vegas-style shooting” during the MLB All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

But other reporting says that the arrests were actually for a deal exchanging guns and drugs.

Source says the four who were arrested are “talking” as Denver police sort this out. The amount of weapons “is not unusual in a drugs for guns deal” — Carol McKinley (@CarolAMcKinley) July 11, 2021

The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

The reference to a “Las Vegas-style shooting” was in regard to Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, 64, opening fire on people attending an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas. He was perched from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Paddock would never see justice in court. He died by suicide. Most of the 24 guns found in his hotel rooms were AR-10, or AR-15 rifles.

The death toll of victims rose to 60 after two women died from complications of their injuries. More than 850 people were injured, according to authorities in an Associated Press report from 2020. Of those, 413 were hurt from bullets or shrapnel, and the rest were injured fleeing the scene. The FBI suggested Paddock’s motive will forever remain unknown.

It is unclear if the four people arrested in the Denver case have attorneys in this matter.

Officers ask that anyone with information on the Maven Hotel incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

Note: We added reporting that said the suspects were actually involved in a deal exchanging guns and drugs.

