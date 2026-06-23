3-year-old girl who died after lice infestation had black teeth and no medical care

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died in the family's upstate New York apartment last year will spend the next few years behind bars.

Matthew Dylewski, 34, and Samantha Dylewski, 33, were both handed the maximum sentence after they pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of their daughter, 3-year-old Joycelynn. According to reporting by local ABC affiliate WTEN, the Dylewskis were arrested after first responders came to their apartment in Corinth, New York, on Feb. 19, 2025, when the parents reported that their daughter was having trouble breathing.

The little girl was brought to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

As the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office began its investigation, authorities found that the conditions inside the Dylewskis' apartment were dangerous not just for Joycelynn, but for the other four children in the home. Local CBS affiliate WRGB spoke to Dan Shippee, the owner of a cleaning company that was tasked with cleaning out the Dylewskis' apartment after Joycelynn's death and the couple's arrests. Shippee told WRGB that he "had no idea what I was getting into until about 45 minutes before I went over there."

Shippee recounted to WRGB, "I've never really been in too many places where I had to shovel so much trash off the floor. There were dead flies and bugs all over that apartment." He added that "people need to see to understand why that little girl died."

Local news outlet the Times-Union reported that Corinth Village Building Inspector Neil Hepner described the home as being "one of the worst" he had ever seen. The apartment was condemned the day the Dylewskis were arraigned in court. According to Saratoga County First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Buckley, New York State Police investigators said their boots stuck to the floors of the apartment, which was overrun by lice and other insects. The sinks were clogged, and the walls, carpets, and floors were stained.

According to the Times-Union, Joycelynn suffered from a lice infestation so severe that she became anemic. Samantha Dylewski said the little girl "fought her too much when she tried to apply treatment." The little girl's teeth were black and rotten, her hair matted, and she had clonidine, a blood pressure medication, in her system at the time of her death.

Buckley told the court that while Samantha Dylewski initially blamed one of her children for giving Joycelynn the clonidine, investigators found text messages proving the Dylewskis discussed giving the medication to the little girl. Joycelynn did not have a heart condition and was never prescribed clonidine.

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Joycelynn was one of five children under 17 years old living in the house. She was the only child who had not received medical care, and she had not seen a doctor in the last 10 months of her life.

Samantha Dylewski and Matthew Dylewski, who was sentenced on Monday, were both given the maximum sentence of 16 months to 4 years in prison. Both parents were ordered not to have any contact with their surviving four children until June 2038.

Following Matthew Dylewski's sentencing, New York State Sen. James Tedisco and Assemblyman Matt Simpson proposed Joycelynn's Law, which would increase the maximum sentence for criminally negligent homicide to 20 years.