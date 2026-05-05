A Michigan couple is accused of brutally beating their infant son, leaving the child with a brain bleed, multiple fractures, and permanent disabilities, authorities said.

Troy Michael Holt, 30, and Alyssa Nicole Holt, 27, were taken into custody and charged with one count each of first-degree child abuse and torture, court records show. Troy Holt is also facing an additional count of third-degree child abuse.

According to a news release from the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into the couple began in November 2025, when detectives responded to a report of a 2-month-old who was lethargic and unresponsive at a home in the 900 block of Martin Drive in Attica Township, which is about 55 miles north of Detroit.

Emergency medical personnel transported the baby to McLaren Lapeer Regional Hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his condition, he was then transferred to Hurley Medical Center, where doctors identified a subdural hemorrhage.

The infant was then transported to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, where medical staff discovered additional injuries, including "numerous broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade, a fractured forearm, and retinal hemorrhaging," police said.

Investigators said the child has continued to receive ongoing medical care for the significant injuries.

Lapeer County Prosecutor John Miller described the case as among the most disturbing he has encountered, telling Flint, Michigan, ABC affiliate WJRT that the infant's injuries were "very, very irregular for a baby that was only a couple months old."

Authorities alleged the abuse occurred over an extended period of time and likely caused permanent physical damage to the victim.

"He is going to suffer from these injuries for the rest of his life," Miller told the station.

Prosecutors said that when investigators interviewed the parents, they initially attributed the boy's injuries to a series of accidents inside their home. However, medical experts later determined the trauma was consistent with intentional abuse. An expert consulted by prosecutors ultimately concluded the injuries were not accidental, prompting prosecutors to issue arrest warrants.

Officials said child protective authorities moved early in the investigation to restrict the couple's parental rights, allowing only supervised visits before those rights were ultimately terminated. The child is now living with a foster family.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Lily Court in Davison Township on May 1 to take Alyssa Holt into custody, while Troy Holt was arrested later the same day at Fort Custer in Battle Creek, where he had been attending Army Reserve training with the Michigan National Guard.

The Holts are being held in the Lapeer County Jail on bonds of $200,000. They are currently scheduled to return to court for a probable cause conference on May 8.