An airport worker allegedly took pictures of two people using restroom stalls, but deputies say he had well over a hundred such images on his phone. Michel Fernandez Fuentes, 46, was arrested for video voyeurism and a separate count of video voyeurism of a victim less than 16, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Authorities on Friday said two people saw a cell phone being held under the stall door in the restroom at the St. Peterburg/Clearwater International Airport. One of them was just a kid.

“Both victims, one of which was an 11-year-old child, saw their image on the screen of the phone, presumably via the device’s front facing camera,” deputies said.

Investigators said they figured out the suspect was Fuentes, who worked for a company in the airport.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives discovered 46-year-old Michel Fernandez Fuentes entered a men’s bathroom in the airport and utilized the stall next to both victims,” authorities said. “Detectives also discovered that both victims were not known to each other and were boarding separate flights. Fuentes was employed by SSP America, a food and beverage company, working inside the airport.”

Funtes allegedly told detectives that he did use his phone while on the toilet, but he denied using the camera or using it to record people in the restroom.

Investigators said they got a search warrant for his cell phone, however, and they found more than 160 pictures featuring other, unknown people’s legs while they were using the toilet in adjacent stalls.

“Detectives also discovered that the camera and photo gallery were accessed multiple times during the times while both victims were in the bathroom with the suspect,” cops said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies said they took Fuentes to the Pinellas County Jail and released a mugshot, but records do not show Fuentes’ name.

[Booking photo via Pinellas County Jail]

