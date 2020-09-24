Woman Tased, Handcuffed After Not Wearing Mask at a Middle School Football Game (VIDEO)

A woman in Logan, Ohio was tased, and handcuffed by a police officer in a dispute at a local middle school football game on Wednesday.

“Don’t touch me,” said the woman in the Vans shirt. The officer ordered her to put her hands behind her back. She refused, and denied wrongdoing. A struggle ensued.

“What the fuck is wrong with you people?” she said.

“This is over a mask,” said a woman off-screen, in disgust.

The woman being arrested told the officer to let go of her wrist.

Things escalated to the officer tasing her while the handcuffs were only around one wrist.

“It’s time for me to go back to Florida,” said a woman off-screen.

“This is bullshit!” screamed the woman being arrested. She was not identified in statements from school officials.

“During a middle school football game held at Logan-Hocking Local School District on the evening of Sept. 23, 2020, an attendee was asked to comply with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s and the athletic facility’s policies,” Monte Bainter, superintendent for the Logan-Hocking Local School District, said in a statement to 10TV. “The attendee refused to do so and consequently was asked to leave by the attending law enforcement officer. After resisting the request to exit the premises, the individual was apprehended at the discretion of the attending law enforcement officer. The school district is not able to comment further on details of the incident due to the ongoing investigation.”

He said the officer on video was the on-duty school resource officer. Logan police said that the incident remained under investigation.

The woman in the video was rooting for the opposing team.

“I’m grateful that it didn’t happen in Marietta, but it saddens me that it was Marietta that caused it in Logan,” Marietta City Schools Athletic Director Cody Venderlic said in a statement obtained by The Marietta Times. “As athletic directors, we’ve talked about this too and the biggest challenge about dealing with visiting fans is people behave much better at home than when they’re on the road.”

It was suggested in a review of the video by the newspaper that the woman had a mask featuring an American flag pattern in her right pocket.

Only in LOGAN OHIO does a person get TASED AND ARRESTED for not wearing a freaking MASKHere u can also see very… Posted by Tiffany Lynn on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

[Screengrab via Tiffany Lynn]

