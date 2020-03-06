S.C. Man Allegedly Helped Cover Up Celia Sweeney’s Murder — What We Know

Police in Charleston, South Carolina say that 28-year-old Celia Sweeney was murdered, but they haven’t named a suspect. For now, they say she was found dead near a person of interest who apparently died by suicide. Another man has been charged with allegedly helping cover up her death. Here’s what to know about the case.

1. Sweeney Was Reported Missing February 28

Sweeney, a native of Massachusetts, was reported missing on February, Charleston Police said in an affidavit obtained by WCBD. Witnesses said she and other people were at her apartment that day, but investigators determined that someone there was fatally injuried. There was a lot of blood, signs of a struggle, and a spent cartridge casing.

New vehicle information for Celia Sweeney. Anyone with information please call Consolidated Dispatch (843-743-7200) or Crime Stoppers (843-554-1111). #CHSNews pic.twitter.com/y2Q9WhOp2b — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 1, 2020

Someone was seen driving her Audi S5 in her apartment complex that evening, and it was followed by a pick-up truck, which belonged to 32-year-old Buddy Allen Carr, authorities said.

2. Sweeney Found Dead on Carr’s Property. Carr Is Dead, Too.

The search came to a tragic end. Cops announced on March 2 that Sweeney was found dead at a Spartanburg property. A person of interest–Carr–was also found dead at the residence.

Body Found in Spartanburg Identified as Missing Charleston Woman#chsnews pic.twitter.com/CnkWK6eiAE — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 3, 2020

Police said they had worked with Spartanburg deputies to get in touch with Carr, but couldn’t reach him, according to the affidavit. They executed a search warrant at his home, and found him dead inside. He’d apparently shot himself, investigators said.

Sweeney was nearby: She was dead in a “Husky” storage container on the woodline of Carr’s property. Apparent cause of death: blunt force trauma to the head.

3. No Murder Suspect Has Been Named, But There’s an Alleged Accomplice.

Mark Dwayne Walton, 36, is charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, cops said Wednesday.

Charleston Man Charged with Accessory to Murder in Sweeney Homicide#chsnews pic.twitter.com/q12G5UX4q2 — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 4, 2020

The defendant allegedly joined Carr in buying items to cover up Sweeney’s death.

Charleston County records viewed by Law&Crime show that Walton remains in jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond. No attorney is named.

This investigation was ongoing. Police said that anyone with information call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

[Mugshot via Walton via Charleston County Sheriff’s Office; image of Sweeney via Charleston Police Department.]